Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Aishwarya and other celebs condemn violence against doctors

The Mollywood celebrities shared a poster created by Indian Medical Association that condemns violence against doctors.

Incidents of violence and assault against doctors have been on the rise lately in several parts of the country. In light of this, Mollywood celebrities have taken to social media to condemn the violence against them. Many celebrities, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj, have shared a graphic poster created by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that features a blood-stained medical staff uniform with the message “Stop attack on Doctors” written on it. It also includes the tagline, “Our health is in their hands.”

Sharing the poster on Facebook, Mollywood star Mohanlal wrote, “We all have been fighting the Covid epidemic for the past year and a half. And the health workers including doctors are the frontline warriors of this battle.” Condemning acts of violence against doctors, he also added that doctors and frontline workers have been working relentlessly and sacrificing their lives to keep us safe in our homes.

Drawing parallels between soldiers in war and doctors bracing the coronavirus pandemic, actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “They are our soldiers. And we have a war to win! Stop attack on doctors.” Dulquer Salmaan, who is currently waiting for the release of movies such as Kurup and Hey Sinamika among others, raised his voice for the cause and condemned violence against doctors, by sharing the poster as well. “We’re fighting a war against Covid-19! Please stop the attack on our doctors! They are our soldiers,” actor Nivin Pauly wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. Mayanadi fame Tovino Thomas too voiced his concerns about the violence doctors are subjected to by sharing the poster as an Instagram story.

“Hands that heal should not bleed!!(sic),” actor Poornima Indrajith wrote on Instagram. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Tamil movie Jagame Thandhiram, emphasized on the importance of creating a safe working space for doctors and other medical staff. She also added that we should be indebted to medical professionals for the selfless services they provide during tough times like these. “We should be indebted to medical professionals, for all the selfless service that they provide us with during these times. But, I don’t need to elaborate, you all know of the recent events. This needs to stop, once and forever. We need to create a safe working space for doctors and other medical professionals,” the actor stated in an Instagram post.

They are our soldiers. And we have a war to win! Stop attack on doctors. pic.twitter.com/ionLOCmEwP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 9, 2021

Several Mollywood celebrities have stepped forward to condemn acts of violence and physical assault against doctors by reiterating the importance of the service they provide, respect them and understand the role they have played during the coronavirus pandemic.

