Video: Family of COVID-19 victim attacks Delhi hospital staff for not alloting bed

According to reports, at least eight persons, including doctors, staff members and security guards, sustained injuries in the incident.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Apollo hospital at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi reported an incident where the family of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19, attacked the staff members, including nurses and doctors, for not allotting a bed to the patient on time. According to the hospital, after the patient succumbed on Tuesday morning, her family members vandalised the hospital properties. Images emerging from inside the hospital showed blood splattered on the floor, screen panels doors destroyed and furniture strewn around. A video, which is being widely shared on social media platforms, shows two men beating a few members at the hospital premises with sticks as they scramble away.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the 62-year-old woman was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday due to breathing difficulty. Although she was reportedly given preliminary treatment, the hospital could not allot an ICU bed. She eventually died allegedly due to COVID-19. Police stated that the family grew upset that the patient was not provided a hospital bed, and proceeded to attack the staff of the private healthcare facility. According to reports, at least eight persons, including doctors, staff members and security guards, sustained injuries in the incident.

In a statement, the Apollo hospital spokesperson said, "The hospital received a woman in a critical condition at the emergency in the early hours of Tuesday. Immediate medical attention appropriate to her condition was given by a team. Given the paucity of beds, the family was advised to shift the patient to another facility with available beds. Unfortunately, the patient died around 8 am, following which her family members resorted to vandalism, destruction of hospital property and assault on our doctors and staff."

While the hospital condoled the death of the patient, it said that it is “deeply shocked at the behaviour of the patient's family against doctors and healthcare workers who are providing untiring services amidst the pandemic,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Trigger warning

Violence broke out between hospital staff and family of a patient in Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar. @thewire_in pic.twitter.com/jqRy1rZzy3 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) April 27, 2021

Watch: The family attacks hospital staff