Mohanlal pens touching note on Innocent, says cannot believe he is gone

The actor said that words cannot convey the grief he feels at the loss of Innocent, who had been a source of support and care in his life.

news Death

Actor Mohanlal took to Facebook on Monday, March 27, to pen a moving note on the demise of actor and politician Innocent. “My mind tells me not to believe that you have gone,” wrote Mohanlal, sharing an image of the deceased actor with his characteristic smile. Innocent passed away on Sunday, due to COVID-19 related respiratory issues leading to organ failure and cardiac arrest. He was aged 75.

In the short note, Mohanlal remembered the roles that Innocent has played in his life, as a brother and friend one could always count on. “What can I say, my Innocent. Just like your name, you spread laughter, love, and comfort innocently to the whole world. You held on to those around you like a brother, standing by me for everything.”

The actor went on to say that words cannot convey the grief he feels at the loss of Innocent, who he said had been a source of support and care in his life. “My mind still tells me to not believe me that you are gone. My Innocent will always be with me with that innocent smile, love, and gentle admonitions. Wherever you are, you will still be here to come to us in times of need,” the note read.

Mohanlal and Innocent have worked together as the office bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A). The latter served as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists for many years. The duo also acted together in several movies, including Vietnam Colony, Ravanaprabhu, Kilukkam, Nadodi Kaatu, Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam, Ayaal Kadha Ezhuthukayaanu, and Midhunam. He also contested an election and was elected as Member of Parliament representing Chalakudy constituency. Innocent, a cancer survivor, was in a critical condition for the past few days and was admitted to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. Several celebrities, politicians, and cultural leaders have expressed their grief on the demise of the veteran actor.

