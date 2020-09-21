Mohanlal goes on detoxification mode

The star will be joining the sets of ‘Drishyam 2’, which began filming on Monday.

We had reported a few days ago that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be at an Ayurveda facility in Thrissur for his annual wellness program before joining the sets of Drishyam 2. The star has posted a picture on his social media account which shows him in a complete detoxification mode. The star, on sharing the picture, hashtagged it “#detox #detoxyourmindandbody.” And the picture, as expected, garnered a lot of attention with comments from fans pouring in.

It would look like all the big stars are paying special attention to their fitness during the lockdown. Recently, Mohanlal’s contemporary in the Malayalam film industry, 69-year-old megastar Mammootty set some serious fitness goals for his fans by posting pictures of his workout.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Drishyam 2 has begun after some delay caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Mohanlal shared pictures of the pooja ceremony that takes place before a shooting begins for most Malayalam films. He would be joining the sets later this month.

Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the popular 2013 film of the same title and will be directed by Jeethu Joseph. The director had wielded the megaphone for the first part as well.

Jeethu Joseph has said in an earlier interview to TNM that Drishyam 2 will also be a family drama. The first part came seven years ago and the same amount of time has passed in the lives of the characters in the film. The same actors would reprise the roles - Mohanlal playing George Kutty, Meena his wife and Ansiba and Esther their two children. There will be new charactes too, Jeethu said.

It may be noted here that Drishyam was a smash hit and was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It was also remade in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya in 2017 and in Chinese it as Sheep Without a Shepherd in 2019.

Drishyam turned out to be the highest grossing film in the Malayalam film industry in 2013. It became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 50 crore at the box office and went on to collect Rs 75 crore. It won several prestigious awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

After completing Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be collaborating again for Ram. This film will go on the floors next year, according to sources. It will have Trisha pairing up with Mohanlal. Indrajith Sukumaran will play a pivotal role. The film will also have Saikumar and Siddique forming part of the cast. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa and Middle East on a huge budget. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

