'Drishyam 2' shooting begins, actor Mohanlal shares pictures

The sequel to the 2013 superhit 'Drishyam' will also be directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of actor Mohanlal's much anticipated Drishyam 2 began on Monday. The shooting for this movie was expected to begin from the month of August, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter to announce the commencement of shooting and shared pictures of the pooja from the sets. “Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics. #Drishyam,” he tweeted. The actor, however, cannot be spotted in the images.

Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH September 21, 2020

The cast and crew of the film could be seen in masks and hand gloves at the pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, politician-actor KB Ganesh Kumar and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, among others, can be seen in the images.

Mohanlal will start shooting for the film from September 25. It was previously anticipated that the shooting for the film will begin after the actor completes his annual wellness programme, which took place between September 2 and 15 at an Ayurveda facility.

Drishyam 2 is being directed by Jeethu Joseph, who was also the director of the sequel to the 2013 hit film of the same title. It is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas.

On his 60th birthday, Mohanlal had announced the sequel with a 20-second-long teaser introducing his character Georgekutty.

While speaking about the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, an initiative of the Kerala government, director Jeethu Joseph said that the thriller element of the story has ended and the sequel will focus on how the family responds to life after the crisis. He also said that the story will pick up after seven years from when the first part ended. The film will also star actor Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.

Drishyam was a smash hit and became the first Malayalam film to make over Rs 50 crore at the box office. It was later remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It was also remade in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya and in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd.

Mohanlal has also signed another film with director Jeethu Joseph titled Ram. It will also star actors Trisha and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The movie is an action thriller, which will be produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.