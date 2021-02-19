Mohanlal calls Prithviraj a brilliant director

Actor Prithviraj made his debut in filmmaking with ‘Lucifer’ in which Mohanlal played a powerful hero.

Flix Mollywood

In a recent Twitter interaction with his followers, one person asked Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to write about actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial skills in one word. Mohanlal replied, "brilliant”.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut in 2019, with Lucifer and Mohanlal played the lead in the film, which is the first part of a trilogy. Prithviraj is soon expected to direct the first sequel, titled Empuraan.

Reports are that Empuraan will not be a continuation of Lucifer. Actor-writer Murali Gopy, who scripted Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan as well as the third part of this trilogy. Empuraan is expected to go on the floor later this year.

Lucifer has Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vaassudev for cinematography and Samjith for editing while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Mohanlal played a powerful character called Stephen Nedumpally in the film, which was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Interestingly, Prithviraj has on Friday praised Mohanlal's performance in his review of the superstar's newly released film Drishyam 2, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video last night. Appreciating Mohanlal's performance and calling the character he played as one of the most iconic ones in Malayalam cinema, Prithvi wrote that 'class is permanent'. He also added that he cannot wait to direct Mohanlal 'again and be directed by you'.

Mohanlal too is about to make his debut in filmmaking with the film Barroz 3D, scripted by Jijo Punnoose, who made the iconic film My Dear Kuttichathan. The actor has a number of other films to work on – Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan, among them. He also awaits the release of the delayed period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)