Prithviraj pens a heartfelt review about Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’

Prithviraj also pointed out that making the sequel of a cult hit like 'Drishyam' was a huge responsibility.

Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19 and has garnered positive reviews. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was among the first few people who shared their views about the film. The actor had nothing but praises in store for Drishyam 2.

Actor Prithviraj posted a review of the film on his Facebook wall where he mentioned that he has been wanting to talk about the film for a long time now ever since he watched a preview. Before delving into the specifics, he acknowledged that it is indeed difficult for the makers to come up with a sequel, after setting a yardstick for themselves with a blockbuster like Drishyam. “Following up a cult piece of cinema with a sequel is a huge responsibility. And with something like Drishyam, a film that pretty much changed the schematics of the entire industry, the pressure on a proposed 2nd part would have been immense (trust me..I know!),” Prithvi’s post read.

While mentioning that the film was “fantastically written and conceived”, the actor lauded director Jeethu Joseph and added that it was his best outing after Drishyam.

“He was the first person I called after watching it. I'm so so happy for you brother!,” wrote the actor, who worked with director Jeethu Joseph in Oozham - It's Just A Matter Of Time.

Prithviraj, who is all set to direct actor Mohanlal for the sequel of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer, praised his performance in Drishyam 2 and called the character Georgekutty “one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema.” He noted that "class is permanent" while describing Mohanlal's performance. He also expressed his excitement to direct Mohanlal again. He wrote, “Cheta... I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you!”

In the PS (Post script) section of the post, Prithvi praised actor Murali Gopy for his performance as Thomas Bastin IPS, who is the new Inspector General in charge of the Varun Prabhakar disappearance case in the movie. Murali Gopy wrote the script for Lucifer.

Drishyam 2, the sequel to Malayalam thriller Drishyam, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the label of Aashirvad Cinemas. Actor Mohanlal plays the film-obsessed Georgekutty while Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba play his family, all of them reprising their roles from Drishyam.

The sequel also features Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Krishna and many others in supporting roles. Anil Johnson has composed the music and background score for the film while Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer for the project.

According to reports, the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 with Venkatesh in the lead is all set to roll soon.

