MLA Raja Singh detained ahead of Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

The MLA was earlier booked by the police for trying to disturb peace and harmony between different communities through his speech at Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held on March 30.

The Hyderabad police placed suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh under preventive detention on Thursday, April ahead of Shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The Goshamahal MLA had previously made communal speeches at several instances and even faced suspension last year in August for making derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.

The MLA condemned his detention and claimed that he was arrested by Telangana Police on the instruction of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. “Now Hindus can't even take part in a rally in Telangana?” he asked.

T Raja Singh is known as a frequent perpetrator of hate speech crimes against Muslims. He was earlier booked by the Afzalgunj police for trying to disturb peace and harmony between different communities through his speech at Ram Navami Shoba Yatra procession held on March 30 in Hyderabad. The MLA made controversial remarks while demanding an Akhand Hindu Rashtra, “Kerala and West Bengal are on the verge of becoming Islamic countries,” he said. He went on to say that Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Tibet, and Nepal were all part of India and became Islamic nations as they split up from India as Hindus were divided.”

Following his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed ahead of comedian Munawar Farooqui show in the city last year, the Telangana police arrested him under the Preventive Detention Act and was later suspended by the party.

The Telangana High Court granted him bail in November on the conditions that he stop making provocative speeches or offensive social media posts. However the MLA has been defying the bail conditions and often been in reports for the same offence.

