‘Kerala & West Bengal on the verge of becoming Islamic countries’: BJP's Raja Singh

The suspended BJP MLA made a call for the formation of a Hindu Rashtra during the Ram Navami procession.

news Crime

Despite Telangana High Court’s orders barring him from making communal speeches, suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh yet again violated the bail conditions and made an appeal to make India, a secular country, into a unified Hindu state (Akhand Hindu Rashtra). Raja Singh, who is known for his hate speeches against Muslims, made these controversial remarks during the Ram Navami Shoba Yatra procession held in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 30.

Some of his followers in the procession were also seen carrying a huge portrait of Nathuram Godse, a religious extremist who assassinated MK Gandhi. Police, however, said that they are yet to file a case against him. The Goshamahal legislator, while making a demand for Akhand Hindu Rashtra, said that states like Kerala and West Bengal, where non-BJP parties are in power, are on the verge of becoming Islamic countries.

“Today in India, there are 100 crore Hindus. So why not declare India as a Hindu country? Today, we have more than 50 Islamic countries and 150 Christian countries. So today I want to ask those ‘impotent’ leaders who are against Akhand Hindu Rashtra, why are you objecting to it?” Raja Singh thundered to a charged crowd.

He claimed that all those countries which ‘split up’ from India became Islamic countries. He claimed that countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Tibet and Nepal were all once a part of ‘unified’ India. He claimed that these countries became ‘Islamic’ because the Hindus remained divided.

“Wherever Hindus get divided it leads to the formation of an Islamic country. Now two more states–Kerala and West Bengal–are on their way to become Islamic countries." He claimed that there is a lack of unity amongst Hindus as they are divided over caste and political parties.

The procession which began at Akash Puri Hanuman temple, halted at Begum Bazaar, where the MLA asked the crowd to take an oath to make a resolution for the formation of Akhand Hindu Rashtra, retaliate against ‘Love Jihadis’, prevent cow slaughter and religious conversions. He asked the crowd to dedicate their life to achieve the formation of Hindu Rashtra.

Goshamahal division Assistant Commissioner of Police R Satish Kumar told TNM that they are yet to file any case against the controversial MLA for his communal speech. “So far we have not registered any cases. We are examining the speech to determine if it has violated the law,” he said.

Raja Singh was suspended by the party last year in August, for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, while protesting the decision of the Telangana government to allow comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad. His hate speech created a law and order situation in Hyderabad, forcing the Telangana police to arrest him under the Preventive Detention Act.

He was released on bail, following the orders of the Telangana court in November. One of the bail conditions instructed him against making provocative speeches against any religion, and derogatory or offensive social media posts.

Notwithstanding the Court’s orders, the legislator had participated in several meetings organised by radical Hindu outfits like ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha’ and Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti in Maharashtra last month, where he made calls for boycott and violence against Muslims.

