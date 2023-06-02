MK Stalin voices support for Kejriwal in Delhi govt’s tussle with Union govt

The press meet, held in Chennai, was to show support to the Delhi government against the NCCS Act that clips the Union Territory’s powers over the bureaucracy and services.

news Politics

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Punjab and New Delhi on Thursday, June 1, held a joint press meet in Chennai to speak on several key issues concerning the three states. New Delhi and Punjab chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann joined MK Stalin at his Alwarpet home to jointly address the press. “The Modi-led BJP government has decided to cause hindrances for the democratically elected Delhi government. They are not allowing a government elected by the people to function freely,” said MK Stalin.

Stalin also addressed last month’s Supreme Court verdict regarding administrative and legislative control in favour of the Delhi government. “A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court gave a good verdict, but the Union government passed an emergency ordinance to stop the verdict being implemented. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will strongly oppose this ordinance.”

The Tamil Nadu CM was referring to the tussle between the Union and Delhi governments regarding the appointment of IAS officers. The apex court had ruled in May this year that the Delhi government has control over the bureaucracy. The verdict said that the Delhi government had control over the administration of services and the bureaucracy in all areas except the police, public order, and land. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also observed that, “legislative and executive power over services such as IAS or joint cadre services, which are relevant for the for the implementation for the policies and the vision of NCTD (National Capital Territory of Delhi) in terms of day to day administration of the region shall lie with the NCTD,” the Indian Express reported at the time.

After the verdict, the Union government passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment), 2023 on May 19. The ordinance creates a new statutory authority named the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). This NCCSA will be chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister in addition to the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), currently headed by Amit Shah. The NCCSA will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding transfer postings, vigilance and other matters.

Kejriwal at the same press meet said, “After eight long years the people of Delhi won a battle at the Supreme Court. On May 11, the Supreme Court passed a revolutionary order in the favour of the people of Delhi. The court said that there is an elected government in Delhi, that too with a thumping majority. If the elected government does not have any control over the bureaucrats or over the services, it is not possible to run the government. The Supreme Court said that all the services and the bureaucrats will be controlled by the elected government. This order came on May 11. Within a week, on May 19 as soon as the Supreme Court went on vacation, at 10 pm the BJP government passed an ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order.

The Delhi CM also went on to add that. “This has happened perhaps for the first time in the history of India. Now the elected government again has no control over the bureaucracy or the services. This is unconstitutional. This is undemocratic. We live in a democracy, we have a constitution. Now this ordinance will have to be presented in the Parliament. The BJP has complete majority in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha they have only 93 members out of 238. If all non-BJP members come together, we can defeat this ordinance in Parliament. So I’ve come to seek the support of the CM of Tamil Nadu. He has assured that he will stand by the elected government in Delhi.”