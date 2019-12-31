MK Stalin urges TN CM to follow Pinarayi’s lead, pass anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

CAA

In a Facebook post, Stalin urged Edappadi K Palaniswami to adopt a resolution similar to Kerala’s against the implementation of CAA and NRC.

Welcoming the Kerala Assembly adopting a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, DMK on Tuesday urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature against the contentious law to protect the Constitution.

Expressing happiness on adoption of the anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, DMK president MK Stalin said it was a welcome move.

"It is the overwhelming desire of the people of this country that every state assembly should adopt such a resolution to guard the basic features of the Constitution," the DMK chief said in a Facebook post.

Urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to adopt a similar resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 6 when the House convenes for the first session of 2020, Stalin also tweeted about it.

“I welcome the resolution passed by CM @vijayanpinarayi scrapping #CAA2019. Taking note of the wide-spread movement against this law, I urge all State Assemblies to do the same. I demand that the TN State Govt also pass a resolution in our Assembly against #CAA2019, #NRC nd #NPR,” he tweeted.

The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and been defending it with Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealing to the people not to believe in "rumours" being spread about the CAA. DMK has been at the forefront in Tamil Nadu to oppose the CAA and the NRC. Recently, leaders of the party including Stalin and Kanimozhi (Member of Parliament, Thoothukudi) drew kolams in front of their houses, with slogans against the CAA and NRC.

Meanwhile the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which is AIADMK's ally, has announced its opposition to teh CAA and NRC. PMK voted in favour of the Bill in the Parliament. However, on Tuesday, in its General Council Meeting, the party adopted a resolution stating that the BJP must not implement CAA and NRC in Tamil Nadu. It also stated that dual citizenship must be granted to Sri Lankan Tamils.

In the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the opposition Congress headed UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal recorded the sole dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

(With PTI inputs)