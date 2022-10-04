MK Stalin urges party workers to maintain dignity, discipline during intra-party polls

The Chief Minister warned that he will not hesitate to take action against those who indulge in improper behaviour.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement on Monday, on the backdrop of intra party elections, urged Ministers, MP’s, MLA’s and local body representatives to maintain dignity and discipline. The Chief Minister warned that he will not hesitate to take action against those who indulge in improper behaviour.

“I urge Ministers, MP’s, MLA’s and Local body representatives not to behave in a careless manner. One should maintain dignity in your words and actions. Be careful in the choice of words, body language and attitude towards people who approach you for help. Especially local body representatives who are in direct contact with people, you should be doubly careful. I hope you will not indulge in any such acts that brings a bad name to the government,” Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM is slated to file his nomination to contest for the post of president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on October 7 and with no other nomination likely to be filed, Stalin is expected to win unopposed. It was on August 28, 2018 that Stalin was chosen as the DMK President, following the death of his father and DMK supremo, M Karunanidhi. The party under Stalin registered massive electoral gains during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, coming back to power in the 2021 assembly elections and even in the local body polls held earlier this year.

DMK leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu is also likely to be elected unopposed to the post of General Secretary and Treasurer of the party respectively.

Durai Murugan, on Friday, September 30, had informed that the nomination for the posts of party president, general secretary, treasurer and audit committee members will be accepted on October 7. The names of those who are contesting for the said posts should be proposed by five general council members (including headquarters executive council members) and should be seconded by another five general council members.