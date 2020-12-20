MK Stalin launches 'WeRejectADMK' campaign, asks cadre to work together

The DMK on Sunday, launched a campaign titled 'WeRejectADMK', with a 'charge sheet' flagging issues such as corruption and NEET-related suicides

news Politics

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the principal opposition party DMK, on Sunday, launched a campaign against arch-rival AIADMK on what it called "lack of governance" by the AIADMK government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides.

The campaign is titled "WeRejectADMK" and the DMK released a video, flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education as it urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections, likely in coming April-May.

Speaking to party functionaries at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, Stalin encouraged members to work hard for the upcoming elections. He stated that the party will come to power after the polls and that only the DMK can work for the welfare of people.

"We will win but other people won't make this victory simple. We need to work hard and campaign well for this. How much we toil, will determine the extent of our victory," he said. Stalin stated that the party was aiming for a historic victory similar to the 1996 and 2004 elections in the state. "To get that kind of victory we need your complete efforts. In order to attain this we need to keep away from small internal differences and problems. Remember that the real candidate is the rising sun symbol and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). This election is not to elect 200 MLAs and 30 ministers. Forget such a thought. This election will bring this party to power. Don't think that a person is going to become an MLA or Minister. This is to bring Kalaignar's dreams alive. Don't think about just your victory but about other members around you as well...Don't think about 'I', think about 'Us'," he encouraged.

Stalin alleged that the AIADMK was running on 'money power' and that media organisations in the state were functioning against the DMK. He further urged party members to drop any personal enmities in order to secure an overall victory.

Stalin said senior party functionaries will visit over 16,000 villages and wards to conduct "gram sabhas" where resolutions will be adopted against the AIADMK government as part of the campaign.

He also hinted at Rajinikanth's political entry and said that 'some are launching parties to defeat DMK'.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK.

Incidentally, the DMK initiative came a day after Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched his poll campaign from his native Edappadi in Salem district, urging the people to ensure a resounding win for his party and facilitate continuity of its "good service" to them.

Stalin in his video message claimed: "Entire Tamil Nadu has been affected due to the lack of governance of the AIADMK government. From towns to rural areas, there is a complete collapse.

"To remove this government that is working against all Tamils, about 1,600 DMK leaders will visit over 16,000 villages and wards with the charge sheet of "werejectadmk", hold gram sabha meetings and adopt resolutions," he added.

The gram sabha meetings are scheduled from December 23 to January 10, the party said.

Stalin said an exclusive website has been created for this purpose and invited members of the public to "adopt the resolution online" as well.

The opposition party will highlight issues such as the National-Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test related suicides of S Anitha of Ariyalur, which triggered an outrage against the exam, and some other medical aspirants, allegations of corruption against the AIADMK, issues faced by farmers and unemployed youth and the law and order situation.

DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi, have already hit the campaign trail while Stalin has been addressing virtual meetings ahead of the state polls, the first after the demise of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

Late chief minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 while Karunanidhi on August 7, 2018 after helming their respective parties and holding sway over masses for decades. Jayalalithaa had led the AIADMK to back-to-back victories in the assembly elections in 2011 and 2016, dealing a blow to the DMK. The DMK-led alliance, however, swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state.