MK Stalin launches Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission

"Let the Dravidian model guide (the nation) not only in social justice but also in ecological justice," CM Stalin said in a tweet, after launching the mission at the TN Climate Summit 2022.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission on Friday, December 9, to protect the natural resources in the state and restore them on a long-term basis. The state will achieve carbon neutrality much ahead of the 2070 target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said while launching the pioneering initiative, which takes the climate agenda on priority with district missions and climate officers already in place in the state.

The state is first to launch its own Climate Change Mission

During the budget for 2021-2022, the state government announced the launch of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission for an outlay of Rs 500 crore to undertake climate change management and mitigation activities. Following this, the government established India's first 'Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company â€” a special purpose vehicle â€” to implement three major nature conservation projects namely Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetlands and Tamil Nadu Climate Change.

Apart from this, Rs 77.35 crore was allotted for carrying out basic research related to reduction of vehicular emissions, restoration of coastal habitats, creation of mangrove forests and other features, efforts to generate energy from waste, green power generation, creation of life shields in coastal areas, climate literacy and sustainable villages. "Our government views climate change as a major humanitarian crisis. Global warming has occurred due to high carbon emissions. Many scientists have said the world should reach carbon neutral by 2050. Last year, the Centre declared that it will become carbon neutral by 2070. Let me assure that Tamil Nadu will achieve carbon neutrality before that," the Chief Minister said. Climate change concerned all and the state government viewed this issue seriously. "I am proud to lead from the front. I see this as my life's mission," he added.

Further, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Resources Institute, Anna University and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management on the occasion, to help the government establish 10 smart villages, 25 green schools and achieve blue flag beaches.

Earlier in Madurai, the Chief Minister inaugurated the sanitation workers development scheme to protect the welfare of conservancy workers in the state. It will be implemented on a pilot project basis in select local bodies.