MK Stalin to head 34-member cabinet: PTR is Finance Minister, Ma Su gets Health

The 34-member cabinet will have two women.

The complete list of ministers in Chief Minister-designate MK Stalinâ€™s cabinet was released on May 6. Stalin has chosen to keep several important portfolios including Home, Police, General Administration, IAS, IPS among others. Key members of his cabinet include DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, who will be Minister of Water Resources, former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramaniam will be Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, while Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management. Stalinâ€™s entire cabinet will have 34 Ministers including the Chief Minister.

The CM-designate has chosen a mix of veteran and young leaders in his cabinet. Notably DMK Youth Wing Secretary and son of MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, who is a first-time MLA has not been given a portfolio. K Ponmudi will be the Minister for Higher Education and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi as Minister for School Education. Senthilbalaji has been given Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, PK Sekarbabu will be Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. Thangam Thennarasu will be Minister for Industries.

There are two women in Stalinâ€™s Cabinet and this includes P Geetha Jeevan as Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj as Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare. SR Rajakannappan is Minister for Transport and KKSSR Ramachandran will be Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management.

Stalin had sent his cabinet list to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had approved his recommendations. Stalin and his cabinet will be sworn in on May 7 at 9am. The CM-designate had earlier said that the swearing-in ceremony will be a simple affair given that the state is in the midst of the COVID-19 second wave.

Full cabinet list:

MK Stalin - Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

Durai Murugan - Minister for Water Resources - Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines

KN Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration - Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

I Periyasamy - Minister for Cooperation - Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

K Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education - Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

MRK Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture and Farmerâ€™s Welfare - Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

KKSSR Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management - Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries - Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

S Reghupathy - Minister for Law - Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

S Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development - Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

KR Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development - Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

TM Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries - Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

MP Saminathan - Minister for Information and Publicity - Information and Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

P Geetha Jeevan - Minister for Social Welfare & Women - Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms and Nutritious Meal Programme

Anitha R Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries â€“ Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry -- Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

SR Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport Transport -Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

K Ramachandran - Minister for Forests - Forests

R Sakkarapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies - Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control

V Senthilbalaji - Minister for Electricity - Electricity, Prohibition & Excise, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses

R Gandhi - Minister for Handlooms and Textiles - Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.

Ma Subramanian - Minister for Medical and Family Welfare - Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare

P Moorthy - Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration - Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Moneylending, Chits and Registration of Companies

SS Sivasankar - Minister for Backward Classes - Welfare Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare

Sekarbabu - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments - Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan - Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management - Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances

SM Nasar - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development - Milk and Diary Development

Gingee KS Masthan - Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare - Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi -Minister for School Education - School Education

Siva V Meyyanathan - Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

CV Ganesan - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development - Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

T Mano Thangaraj - Minister for Information Technology - Information Technology

M Mathiventhan - Minister for Tourism - Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare - Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.