MK Stalin declares Rs Rs 7.2 crore assets, 10 FIRs in election affidavit

Stalinâ€™s wife Durga meanwhile has Rs 1.7 crore assets as per the affidavit.

DMK president MK Stalin submitted his nomination for contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, and declared assets worth Rs 7.2 crore in his affidavit. Stalin has declared his profession as social service, and his income for the year 2019-20 as Rs 29 lakh. His wife, Durga Stalin, who is listed as a producer, has assets worth Rs 1.7 crore and an income of Rs 4.7 lakh for 2019-20. The coupleâ€™s total assets amount to Rs 8.89 crore, as per the affidavit.

Stalin, who filed his nominations for contesting from Kolathur constituency, had total assets worth Rs 4.1 crore in his 2016 affidavit, while Durgaâ€™s assets were worth Rs 1.7 crore in that year. Thatâ€™s an increase of about Rs 3 crore over five years for the couple. In 2016, Stalin declared his movable assets as Rs 1.1 crore and his immovable assets were Rs 4.7 crore.

According to the latest affidavit, Stalin has movable assets worth Rs 49,484,792 and immovable assets worth Rs 22,491,410. He has also declared 10 FIRs against him.

Stalin has given his nominations to contest from Kolathur Assembly constituency for the third time and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is also going to contest from Chepauk Assembly constituency. Udhayanidhi has declared his total assets as Rs 33 crore. Udhayanidhiâ€™s wife Krithika has assets worth Rs 1.15 crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin also had 22 criminal cases pending against him at police stations across Tamil Nadu.