‘Minorities of Tamil Nadu require a genuine political leadership’: Owaisi Interview

In an exclusive interview to TNM, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks about the scope for an alternate front in Tamil Nadu and how the minorities of the state need a genuine political leadership.

In an interview with TNM, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he is fed up of being alleged of splitting the vote. “The Muslim community is not a captive population for the so-called secular parties”, said Owaisi.



Asaduddin Owaisi feels that there is a huge scope for a third alternative front in the state. He feels this is the best time for his party to test the political waters in the Tamil Nadu. “We will try our best to win the hearts and minds of the people of Tamil Nadu”, said Owaisi.



‘Our track record is for all to see’



“There is always space for different voices in a democracy. A genuine political voice is needed to represent Muslims, minorities and the weaker sections. Our track record is there for all to see”, said Owaisi, when asked whether Tamil Nadu really has the space to accommodate another Muslim party.

He said the AIMIM would fight for their space in the state.



The AIMIM Chief has spoken about how the DMK had approached them initially for an alliance but later stepped back. Owaisi has said that he will tell the people of Tamil Nadu what exactly transpired while campaigning in the state.



Owaisi felt the other Muslim parties in the DMK alliance are the ones who should be questioned about why they felt insecure and threatened by speculation about AIMIM joining their alliance.

Owaisi felt the minorities in Tamil Nadu require a genuine political leadership.



The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared that they will be contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu election in an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK. The AIMIM which had contested in the last election independently, this time seems confident of bettering its performance.



‘Muslim youth want a change’



Speaking about the AIMIM’s scope in Tamil Nadu, Owaisi said the Muslim youth in the state are hoping for a change and that they want their own political leadership. “AIMIM is not emerging because of polarisation. AIMIM will grow because that is what Muslim youth want”, said Owaisi.



