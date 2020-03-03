Minor explosion in Chennai's Anna Salai as miscreants hurl crude bombs, no injuries

The incident happened around 4 pm on Tuesday evening and was caught on CCTV cameras nearby.

A minor explosion took place in the heart of Chennai city on Tuesday afternoon as two unidentified miscreants hurled country-made bombs to the side of the bustling Anna Salai.

The CCTV visuals of the incident circulating on social media show two men riding a two-wheeler close to the road’s median hurling an object towards the other side of the road as they pass by. A second later, smoke erupts from the other side of the road, dangerously distracting those driving on both sides of the road. CCTV visuals show that the incident has been captured at 4.03 pm on Tuesday.

According to a policeman in Teynampet station, there was no damage to life or any injuries reported after the incident. “Senior police officers including Chennai Police Commissioner are in the spot, inspecting and conducting inquiry. We are yet to zero in on the miscreants," the policeman added. AK Viswanathan, Commissioner of Police, Chennai city visited the spot and conducted inquiries with those present there. Though there was no damage to life, the police said that the window of a shop nearby and a car that was parked near the spot were damaged in the impact.

The police are yet to register an FIR and are collecting and analysing CCTV visuals from various shops and commercial establishments in and around the spot.

