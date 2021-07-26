Minor earthquake reported near Hyderabad, no casualties

The National Centre for Seismology reported the earthquake that measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.

news Earthquake

An earthquake was reported in Telanganaâ€™s Wanaparthy district on the morning of Monday, July 26. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake and revealed that the earthquake measured 4.0 on the Richter Scale. The quake was recorded to have occurred at 5 am on Monday and the epicentre was located 156 km south of Hyderabad, 202 km east-northeast of Hampi in Karnataka and 239 km west of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

At the time of publishing this report, there was no mention of anyone having felt the tremors early Monday morning. A similar earthquake was recorded in East Sikkim on Sunday, July 25 at around 8:39 pm. Similar to the one reported in Telangana, the quake in East Sikkim also recorded 4.0 on the Richter scale.

B Sai Praneeth, popularly known on social media as Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, tweeted that the epicentre of the earthquake was near Kurnool city and that it was due to a slide in the fault-line. He also said that minor earthquakes after heavy rainfall are common. Hydroseismicity is a condition in which rainfall variation can trigger earthquakes. Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana have been receiving copious rain during the last few days. Hyderabad falls under seismic zone II, which is generally not prone to earthquakes.

An EARTHQUAKE occurred near #Kurnool City during today early Morning 5 am due to a slide in the Fault Line. Thankfully its a Minor Earthquake with 4 Richter scale.



The Minor earthquakes after a Heavy rainfall is common. pic.twitter.com/Z7UdrowTKq July 26, 2021

Also read: AP Weatherman found a mention in PM Modiâ€™s monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday for his efforts to put out weather updates in Telugu for the farmers and local residents. Read here: AP Weatherman lauded by PM Modi for giving Telugu weather updates to farmers

A similar earthquake was reported in the state in 2017 too. On November 15, 2017, mild tremors were felt in Jubilee Hills and the surrounding areas in Hyderabad. The tremors were experienced in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park, parts of Banjara Hills, Rahmat Nagar and Borabanda around 8:50 am. Scientists at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) had said that the ultra-micro tremors were caused by an increase in groundwater. The magnitude recorded back then was only 0.5 on the Richter scale.