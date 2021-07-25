AP Weatherman lauded by PM Modi for giving Telugu weather updates to farmers

PM Modi appreciated the weather blogger from Tirupati who posts weather information and analysis on social media platforms during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

news Human Interest

Sai Praneeth B, a weather blogger from Andhraâ€™s Tirupati was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 25, Sunday for his efforts to help farmers by providing weather-related information in Telugu. During his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister mentioned Sai Praneeth, who calls himself the 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman'. A software engineer, Sai Praneeth observed that due to inclement weather, farmers of his area had to suffer huge losses. The 24-year-old from Tirupati, who completed his B Tech in electrical engineering, had a keen interest in weather since his childhood. He started gathering weather data and analysing them.

Since he had a keen interest in meteorology for the past many years, he decided to use his passion and his talent for the welfare of farmers, Modi said. "Now he purchases weather data from various sources, analyses them, translates them in local language and disseminates the necessary information to farmers. Apart from providing weather updates, Sai Praneeth also gives guidance on the dos and don'ts for different climate conditions, especially for protection from floods, storms and lightning," the Prime Minister added.

Sai Praneeth observed that people, especially farmers, were suffering losses due to unseasonal rains, sudden changes in weather and natural calamities. He felt that they could have saved themselves from the losses if they had access to some advanced information about the weather. Last year, he started blogging to provide information to farmers in Telugu.

He also opened accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and began to post weather information and analysis. The UN Habitat Journal's site last month featured Sai Praneeth's work. It said, "Social media outlets have proven to be powerful mediums for reaching out to varied groups. This was illustrated by Sai Praneeth, the 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' whose weather blog and website found a significant following among rural farmers who use the information to make informed decisions daily. He asserted the need for collating and converting complex information into simple and direct messages geared for micro, regional level in Telugu and English."

Read:

AP prepares for floods amid rising water levels, many Godavari villages cut off

Telangana to restore century-old musical flood alert system in Osman Sagar