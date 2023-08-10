Min Priyank Kharge says protest by a contractors’ association politically motivated

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the protests by a section of government civil contractors as stoked by the opposition BJP and questioned the BJP's push to clear contractor bills

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the protests by a section of government civil contractors as politically motivated and stoked by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing the media on Thursday, August 10, the Minister further questioned the BJP’s push to clear contractor bills. He said, “Why is the BJP in a hurry to clear the bills of contractors? Has the party already taken commission from the contractors while they were in power in the state?”

The Minister’s remarks come after the BBMP Karyanirata Guttigedarara Sangha (BBMP Working Contractors’ Association) submitted a letter to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday. In their letter, the contractors alleged that a commission of 10-15% was being sought on behalf of the Bengaluru City Development Minister, a position held by DK Shivakumar, who is also the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. However, the BBMP Contractors’ Association – which is part of the main Karnataka Contractors’ Association – has distanced itself from the breakaway group’s allegations.

Dismissing the allegations, Kharge said that the contractors were agitating over pending bills and not corruption. He said that the pending bills would be cleared following a thorough investigation into the authenticity of the work. “We will verify the work and bills before making payments. We are following due process. Why is BJP interfering and insisting on bypassing procedures, should we clear bogus bills like they did?” he questioned.

Kharge told the BJP to focus on appointing a leader of the opposition before questioning the Congress regime’s governance. Kharge stated, “BJP members are dejected and disappointed, they are being rejected by everyone, even by their own high command. Their high command is not paying any attention to their request to appoint the leader of the opposition.

Regarding allegations made by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, who claimed to possess a pendrive containing evidence of corrupt practices by the Congress government, Kharge stated that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar were open to investigating any evidence presented.

Kharge concluded by reiterating that the government was committed to transparency and accountability and would investigate any evidence of wrongdoing.