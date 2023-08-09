Contractors association in Bengaluru meets Governor, accuses Congress govt of corruption

The letter from the contractors association said that the financial strain and withheld payments have pushed some to the brink of despair.

An association of public works contractors in Bengaluru has come forward to level allegations of corruption against the newly-formed Congress government in Karnataka. The association, known as the BBMP Karyanirata Guttigedarara Sangha (BBMP Working Contractors Association) met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8, and submitted a detailed letter outlining their grievances.

In the letter, they alleged that a commission of 10-15 percent was being demanded on behalf of the Bengaluru City Development Minister. Congress state chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who holds the portfolio of Bengaluru City Development. "The association has received representations from numerous contractors complaining of the illegal and arbitrary stand of the BBMP in refusing to release the payments, and we have also been informed by some of the contractors that a commission of 10-15 percent is being demanded on behalf of the Hon’ble Minister for Bengaluru Development for the release of payments against bills that are certified and approved for payments,” the letter read.

The letter said that the financial strain and withheld payments have pushed some to the brink of despair. “The BBMP is attempting to arm-twist the contractors for extraneous considerations budging to political pressure and in the process, the contractors are suffering…we wish to state that if the situation continues as is, the contractors will be forced to commit suicide as the financial strain and mental torture that they are being subjected is unbearable and insufferable,” it read.

DK Shivakumar meanwhile has denied all allegations. The letter has caused a stir among contractors. BBMP Contractors Association President R Ambikapathy distanced his organisation from the breakaway group's allegations of bribery. He maintained that his association, with a history spanning over four decades, has asked the government to clear pending bills. He said, “It’s too early to make any accusations as we are still recovering from the previous government’s losses. We have been complaining about the pending bills and have also halted all civic works until pending bills of executed works are paid.”

Karnataka government on August 7 formed four separate committees to probe allegations of corruption in the BBMP under the previous BJP rule.

