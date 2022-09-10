Mild tremors reported in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district

The tremors were felt around 5:30 am, and district authorities rushed to the villages to take stock of the situation.

news Earthquake

Mild tremors jolted Ramnagar, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru, on Saturday morning, September 10, forcing panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses. According to local district authorities, three tremors were felt at around 5.30 am. People across the district, especially in the rain-battered Ramnagar taluk, experienced the jolts. The impact has been more in Bejjarahallikatte, Padarahalli villages.

District authorities have rushed to the villages and are taking stock of the situation. The people who had lost their cattle, crops due to heavy rains are worried about the tremors. An official statement regarding the tremors is yet to be received.

This is not the first time Karnataka has experienced mild tremors this year. In June, tremors were experienced in Karnataka’s Hassan district as a mild earthquake hit the area in the early hours. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale, had its epicentre near Malagunahalli village in Holenarasipura taluk, as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

KSNDMC had said in a statement that there was no harm to the local community due to the earthquake. “As the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and the possibility of damage is low. As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive,” the KSNDMC said.

In January this year, tremors measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale were observed in Vijayapura district in north Karnataka. According to KSNDMC, this type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally.

Earlier in October 2021, a team of geologists and other scientists visited Vijayapura after the district was hit by a series of tremors. The people of the district had experienced tremors seven times over a period of one month. Although no loss of life or damage to property was reported, the continuous mild quakes had triggered fear and panic among the residents.

(With IANS inputs)