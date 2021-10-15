Expert team visits Karnataka's Vijayapura district as recurring tremors trigger panic

Although no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, the continuous mild quakes have triggered fear and panic among the residents.

news Earthquake

A team of geologists and other scientists visited Karnataka's Vijayapura on Friday, October 15, after the district was hit by a series of tremors. The people of the district have experienced tremors seven times over the last month. The latest instance was on Thursday evening at 6.21 pm, and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Although no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, the continuous mild quakes have triggered fear and panic among the residents.

Meanwhile in Kalaburagi district, which has also been hit by frequent tremors, many people from Gadikeshwara village in Chincholi taluk have migrated to other places fearing for their lives. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who visited the village on Tuesday night, also felt the tremors.

Siddaramaiah called up Revenue Minister R Ashoka from the spot and asked him to direct the district commissioner to construct sheds which could function as relief centres, and provide facilities for the people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already convened an emergency meeting with the officers of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The Chief Minister has also directed the officers to submit a report on the repeated tremors in the two districts of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

A team of experts and scientists from premier institutes of geology in the country will visit Kalaburagi on November 8 and 9 to analyse the situation.

Scientists from the National Centre for Seismology, National Geophysical Research Institute, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Geological Survey of India, Scientific and Industrial Research Partishat, state Mining and Geology department and the KSNDMC will visit Gadikeshwara village on November 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna of Kalaburagi district has stated that she would stay in Gadikeshwara to instil confidence among the people.