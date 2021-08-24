Mild tremors in Chennai and parts of TN after earthquake in Bay of Bengal

Social media users said that they felt the tremors in Thiruvanmiyur, Alwarpet and areas close to the sea in Chennai.

Mild tremors were felt in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon, after an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was reported in the Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. Many users on social media in parts of Chennai shared that they had felt mild tremors. Users said that they felt the tremors in Thiruvanmiyur, Alwarpet and areas close to the sea in Chennai.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was at 12.23 pm on Tuesday and was at a depth of 10 kilometres. IMD Chennai has confirmed that the tremors were caused by this earthquake. “We are still in the process of studying the tremors. The epicentre of the earthquake is found to be near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, in the Bay of Bengal region. Its magnitude is ascertained as 5.1 on the Richter scale. As a result, tremors were felt in parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai,” an official in the India Meteorological Department, Chennai, told TNM.

Just felt the earthquake #Chennai — Prasath (@imprasath) August 24, 2021

Felt a mild tremor in Perungudi, Chennai just a while ago... thought I was sleepy but nooo #tremor #earthquake #chennai August 24, 2021

#Earthquake in Bay of Bengal, the tremors of which were felt at many places in #Chennai. #COMK pic.twitter.com/BmKZ8vVzr6 — Mask Up Chennai, Take the Vaccine (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) August 24, 2021

According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, an intra plate quake was felt near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on April 11. This quake with an intensity of 3.0 magnitude level was felt after 3 years.