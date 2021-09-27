Mike Tyson joins cast of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandeyâ€™s Liger

The pan-India film 'Liger', bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta, is gearing up for theatrical release across the country.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the much awaited Tollywood film Liger made a major announcement on Monday, September 27-- famous American boxer Mike Tyson has been brought on board for a meaty role alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. Liger is a pan-India project which is being jointly bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta. Releasing the update, team Liger said, "We are proud to announce that, for the first time on Indian screens, the man who created history, unbeatable icon, one and only legend the great Mike Tyson is on board for the prestigious and crazy pan India project Liger (Saala Crossbreed)."

Sharing her excitement, Charmme Kaur, one of the producers, tweeted, "With all pride, for the 1st time ever on Indian screens, LEGENDARY @miketyson is on board for our prestigious project #LIGER. This is my birthday present to u #PURIJAGANNADH. @thedeverakonda canâ€™t wait to experience the madness." Director Puri Jagannadh will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, September 28.

According to a statement, Mike Tyson will have a significant role in Liger, and the movie is about a mixed martial arts expert. It is also revealed that Liger will also feature several foreign fighters in the movie, and that the movie is gearing up for theatrical release across the country.

Currently, team Liger is shooting in Goa, where some high-octane action sequences are reportedly being shot. The movie has Vishnu Sharma handling the camera work, while Kecha, an expert from Thailand, is the stunt director.

With all pride, for the 1st time ever on Indian screens, LEGENDARY @miketyson is on board for our prestigious project #LIGER



This is my birthday present to u #PURIJAGANNADH @thedeverakonda canâ€™t wait to experience the madness#NamasteTYSON #HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/YU9d9Y8wdV â€” Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 27, 2021

Liger has Ananya Pandey starring as the lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in different roles. The pan-India film is being made simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Vijay Devarakonda is a Tollywood actor, who shot to fame through movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindham and Taxiwala, among others.

Read: Trailer of Vaishnav Tej-Rakulâ€™s Konda Polam is filled with drama and adventure