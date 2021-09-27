Trailer of Vaishnav Tej-Rakul’s Konda Polam is filled with drama and adventure

The movie, which is all set for a theatrical release on October 8, is helmed by director Krish Jagarlamudi.

The trailer of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming Telugu movie Konda Polam was officially released by the makers of the film on Monday, September 27. The movie, which is all set for a theatrical release on October 8, is being helmed by director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for his critically acclaimed movies Kanche, Vedam, and Gamyam among others.

The trailer that was released on YouTube, hints at a promising film set against a rural backdrop with lots of action and adventure. The trailer shows Vaisshnav Tej playing Kataru Ravindra Yadav, a person who fails to clear job interviews multiple times and faces humiliation from the interviewers over his background. He comes from a shepherd community and his parents are uneducated. However, he proudly says, he’s trained in Nallamala Forest and didn’t go to any institution. Meanwhile, the rest of the trailer explores Ravindra's decision to go to Konda Polam along with his father and how he takes up the responsibility of saving sheep from wild animals.

Earlier, the first look posters of Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh from the movie were released and well-received by fans. Musical promotions began with the release of the first single ‘Obulamma’, scored by MM Keeravani.

While Gnana Shekar VS has done the cinematography for the movie, MM Keeravani has composed the music. Konda Polam is being bankrolled by Saibabu Jagarlamudi, and Rajeev Reddy under First Frame Entertainments and is presented by Bibo Srinivas.

According to sources, the movie is an adaptation of the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. And comes with the tagline, 'An epic Tale Of Becoming'.

Vaisshnav Tej is the nephew of Tollywood veteran actor Chiranjeevi, and is the brother of actor Sai Dharam Tej. Vaisshnav shot to fame with his first movie, Uppena, which was directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Meanwhile, the leading lady, Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actor, who is known for her movies such as Dhruva, Bruce Lee, and Jaya Janaki Rama among others.

