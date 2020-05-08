Migrant workers who returned to Telangana tested, three from Mumbai found positive

This came to light during screening of migrant workers who had returned to Telangana from Mumbai, officials said.

Three migrant workers, who had returned from Mumbai, were among 15 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 1,122.

This is the first time that migrants have been tested positive in the state.

They clarified that no one among the migrant workers returning to their home states was found infected. The remaining 12 cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area from where major chunk of the total cases in the state are reported.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 45 people were discharged from hospital on Thursday. With this, the number of those discharged rose to 693.

The state now has 400 active cases. No deaths were reported Thursday and the toll remains 29.

The GHMC has been a focus area for the government for COVID-19 containment and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to implement strict measures in the city and its surrounding areas to check the virus spread.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad policem in an appeal to migrant workers said that the administration will take all steps to address their grievances like reaching out to their family members for health, medical emergencies, among others, and urged them to stay back.

"All their grievances will be addressed by the administration and hence they are requested to stay back and start the works," Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

As all the states are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, those going to their respective states will be put under quarantine after medical examination, police said.

The Cyberabad Police also pointed out that labour intensive activities like construction have started in Telangana.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Rachakonda Police here, visited a migrant workers registration counter in the city and interacted with them on the process of sending them back to their native states through the Shramik special trains, a police release said.

He appealed to them to stay back if possible and contribute in the development of Telangana, it said, adding that the migrant workers can reach out to the Rachakonda coronavirus control room for any emergency.

Since May 1, about 15 special trains have left Telangana for various destinations in the country carrying migrant workers.

With IANS and PTI inputs