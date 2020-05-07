Govt advises domestic workers in Hyderabad to not go back to work

The government emphasized that people should continue to restrict movement and practice physical distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitisers.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Telangana government, which had extended the lockdown in the state to May 29, has now advised that domestic workers should not resume work in red zone areas, including Hyderabad. Keeping in line with directives to minimise outside contact in red zones as much as possible, domestic workers undertaking daily or regular travel would be exposing themselves to risks of contracting COVID-19, the government has said.

“[…] it also, in the process exposes the employer of such domestic help and those around such as security men etc., on a daily basis. There have been cases of people contacting the virus through such interaction and movement of domestic help which in turn put both sides at great risk and exposure especially during lockdown and especially in red zone districts,” a communication from the state government said.

“It is therefore clarified that resumption of domestic help services including maids at this point of time when lockdown is still in vogue and the fact that Hyderabad, Rangareddy & Medchal Malkajgiri Districts are in red zone category, is not advisable until the lockdown is lifted or till such time Red Zone categorization is converted into orange/green zone,” it added.

Meanwhile, when the state government had announced extension of the lockdown in Telangana, it had only allowed for essential shops to remain open in the red zones. In the recent letter, the government emphasised on continuing practices of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, using sanitisers, etc., whenever people venture out of their homes for buying essentials or for permitted economic activities. “All other activities should not be resorted to especially in red zone category districts,” the government has said.

The clarification on the resumption of services on domestic workers came after many apartment owners, gated communities and associations sought clarification on whether outsiders including delivery staff and domestic workers could be permitted to come during the lockdown.

The government has also said that in cases where there is a pressing need for such services, the people would have to obtain a clear written No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned Zonal Officer within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) or from the concerned Municipal Commissioner in Urban Local Bodies if located outside GHMC and for those living in Rangareddy & Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts.

“Resident Welfare Associations and apartment owners/residents are strongly advised to exercise restraint to the extent possible accordingly,” the state government has said.