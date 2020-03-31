'Metti Oli' to old award shows: What Tamil channels will re-telecast in lockdown

Shoots have been suspended from March 19 until April 14.

Flix Entertainment

A lifetime has passed. Shelves have been cleaned, floors reflect faces and the house looks fit for a queen. And yet, by earth hours only a week has passed since complete lockdown began on March 24. While we hope that the coronavirus pandemic that has severely affected human lives beyond imagination will end soon, there’s no harm in still being invested in what's playing on television.

When the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) announced that all shoots will be suspended beginning March 19, it meant that daily soaps that depend on everyday shoots will be hard hit. While some filmed as much as they could, with the lockdown expected to last up to April 14, all mega serials are bound to run out of new content.

National television channel Doordarshan has brought back Ramanand Sagar’s television serial Ramayan from 1987. According to reports, old shows like Buniyaad, Mashal and Malgudi Days too will be re-telecast soon. Meanwhile, what are Tamil television channels showing?

Sun TV

The channel has kept the details of the old shows it will bring back under wraps. As of now, the 2002 mega serial Metti Oli that created a sensation will be re-telecast at 1 pm every day, starting Tuesday. According to sources, the channel will also play a selection of Tamil films and might re-telecast a few of its award shows.

Vijay TV

Every day at 3.30 pm the channel with telecast a Tamil film. On March 31, Vijay TV will air Raja Rani at 3.30 pm, Kalavani on April 1, Pathu Endrathukulla on April 2 and Kaatrin Mozhi on April 3. Monday to Friday, these are the shows that will be playing on the channel:

Kings of Comedy Juniors Season 2: 8 am

Kalakka Povathu Yaaru 3: 9 am to 11 am

Mahabharath (serial): 11 am to 1 pm

Raja Rani (serial): 1.30 pm

Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai

The channel will re-telecast some of its flagship award shows like Zee Tamil Kudumbam Virudhugal and Cine Awards. The channel will also re-telecast the best moments from popular shows like Sembaruthi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Sathya and Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham. Movies like Mersal, Kolamaavu Kokila, Sivalinga and Irumbuthirai will be played during weekends.

Zee Thirai channel will play a selection of Tamil and Tamil dubbed films. Some of the films in their line-up are Siddharth’s Enakkul Oruvan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Kangana's Manikarnika. Other films include Arasangam, Chinna Thambi, Ambikapathy, Rekka and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

Colors Tamil

This channel that was a paid service recently became a free channel. The channel will re-telecast the following reality TV shows: Singing Stars, Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Kodeeswari, Dance Vs Dance and Galla Petti between 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm daily. Serials like Naagini 4, Amman, Idhayathai Thirudathey and Uyire too will be re-telecast from episode 1 between 5.30 pm and 9.30 pm every day. Arya’s Enga Veetu Mapillai will be re-telecast between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm daily.