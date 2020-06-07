Chiranjeevi Sarja brought to hospital in unresponsive state, died in less than two hours

The actor passed away on Sunday afternoon in Bengaluru at the age of 39.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday, was brought to the emergency room in an unresponsive state at 2.20 pm, a statement by Sagar Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru said. The nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi passed away on Sunday at Sagar Apollo Hospitals in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

On examining him, doctors found that he didn't have a carotid pulse, which indicates that the heart was not functioning, and that his pupils were extremely dilated. Doctors began performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in an effort to restart the heart but were unable to revive him.

“During this time, intravenous medications, inotropes and advanced airway was used, pulse was achieved three times (ROSC), later continued to be asystolic. He was declared dead at 3.48 pm,” Sagar Apollo stated. Later, the hospital said that the cause of death was found to be cardiac arrest.

The last rites of the Sandalwood actor will be held at a farmhouse in Madhugiri, Tumkur, around 11 am on Monday.

Actors Sumalatha, Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, Srimurali, Abhishek Ambareesh, Munirathna, K Manju, Sa Ra Manju, Srujan, Ganesh were among many who went to Sagar Apollo Hospital to pay their respects.

His body may be taken to Victoria Hospital for an autopsy, but there is no confimation yet. From there, his family members will take his body to his residence. They will leave to Madhugiri on Sunday night and cremation will take place on Monday at 11 at the farm house.

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghana. The couple got married on May 2, 2018. Born in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi completed his schooling from Baldwin Boys High School in the city, and graduated from Chiranjeevi College. He started his career in the film industry as an assistant director in Arjun Sarja’s movies, and made his debut in a lead role in the 2009 movie Vayuputra. Post-production is underway on Rajamarthanda, and the shoot for three other films that Chiranjeevi was working on was stopped due to the lockdown.

Chiranjeevi’s brother Dhruva Sarja is also a Kannada actor. Both are grandsons of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.