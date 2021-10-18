Meghana Raj announces comeback film on husband Chiranjeevi’s birth anniversary

Touted to be a thriller, the untitled film is being produced by director Pannaga Bharana, a close friend of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Flix Cinema

Actor Meghana Raj took to Instagram on Sunday, October 17, to announce that she is all set to make her comeback to films. She will be starring in an untitled movie that is touted to be a thriller. The film is being produced by Pannaga Bharana– a close friend of Meghana and her husband, the late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

The announcement was made on October 17, marking her husband’s birth anniversary. While sharing the news, Meghana Raj said that no other date would have been more suitable for her to make the announcement. She also added that she wouldn’t have thought about this project if not for the producer Pannaga. "No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna I don't know if I would have even thought about this.. I'm truly home now Its OFFICIAL CAMERA ROLLING ACTION! (sic),” the post read.

Pannaga Bharana, who is producing the film noted in an Instagram post that this is his gift to the late actor. He also added that the journey of coming up with this film has become more meaningful after Meghana was roped in to play the lead. "Dear Chiru on ur birth anniversary here i am gifting you one of the dream that we saw together - Producing a film - the journey got even more meaningful having Meg playing the lead Everyone’s been generous and supporting you be the force in making the ends meet. U will always be our reason to celebrate (sic),” he wrote.

On the same day, Meghana penned an emotional note for her husband, who passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. “At the end of Tribulations is always Triumph. A trial by fire is the path to achieve great things and that trial is never easy. When all hope fades, when life seems still there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. For me that light is Chiru. My journey is towards that light to grow brighter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR HUSBAND. MY LIFE… MY LIGHT (sic),” she wrote.

