Meet the nurses who administered COVID-19 vaccine to PM Modi

The Prime Minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine, flanked by the two nurses.

Sister P Niveda and sister Rosamma Anil administered the COVID-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at AIIMS Delhi. While sister Niveda hails from Puducherry, sister Rosamma Anil hails from Kerala. Pictures from AIIMS shows Sister Niveda administering Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media, Sister Niveda said the Prime Minister chatted with them briefly and asked where they were from. “After taking the vaccine, the Prime Minister remarked ‘Oh it’s done, I did not even realise it’,” Sister Niveda told DD News.

“It is very nice to see sir. Only today morning we came to know that the Prime Minister would be coming for vaccination. It was nice to see him, he was very comfortable,” Sister Rosamma told the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later took to Twitter to appeal to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. Sister Niveda and Sister Rosamma can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

The government has released a user guide for people who are eligible to get vaccinated and who wished to get registered for the same. Besides online registration, there will be on-site registration facilities for eligible beneficiaries.

The user guide states that the Union government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the states and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

