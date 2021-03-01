A user guide for citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and National Health Authority (NHA) as the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities began from March 1.



It explained that the Union government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the states and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the ministry said.



It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).



Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of National Health Authority (NHA). Payment gateway for the same is being enabled by the NHA on their website, the ministry said.

How to register

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the ministry said.



For example, for March 1 the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability.



However, on March 1, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.



If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled, the ministry said.



According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.



The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.



With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.



The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.