PM Narendra Modi takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi as India began phase two of its vaccine rollout programme. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

According to reports, the Prime Minister received Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which was administered by nurses P Niveda and Rosamma Anil from Pudhucherry and Kerala respectively.

The current phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities began from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0.

The modalities of the new features integrated in the Co-WIN2.0 digital platform were explained to them.

The private empanelled COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).