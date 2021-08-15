Meera Mithun sent to judicial remand until August 27

The actor who was arrested on Saturday from Kerala by the Chennai Crime Branch.

Meera Mithun was sent to judicial custody until August 27 by the Saidapet 17th Criminal Court. The development came a day after the actor’s arrest. Meera was arrested on August 14 in Kerala by the Chennai Crime Branch two days after she failed to appear for a police inquiry on August 12.

Meera released a video at the time of her arrest in which she was seen screaming and shouting at the police and refusing to surrender her phone. She also alleged that the police were mistreating her. Earlier this month, Meera was booked under seven provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act for the casteist remarks she made in a video that went viral.

Meera alleged, “I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason.” Meera, who made the remarks in a talk show, also alleged, “In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a director from Paraiyar (SC) community took the first look at my movie.”

After the video was shared and criticized widely on social media, VCK chief and MP Thol. Thirumavalan posted on his Instagram handle that the actor and the co-host seen in the video should be booked for her casteist comments. The Cyber Cell of the Tamil Nadu police registered a case based on a complaint by VCK leader and former MP Vanni Arasu. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has also filed a complaint against Meera. Additionally, Dravidar Liberation Organisation Madurai District Secretary MP Mani Amuthan filed a complaint with the Madurai police commissioner.