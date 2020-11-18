Medical counselling in TN begins, 3 govt school toppers choose Madras Medical College

The Tamil Nadu medical counselling began on Wednesday in Chennai.

news NEET 2020

On the first day of medical counselling for students who cleared the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu, the three toppers in the rank list pertaining to the students who have completed their education from government schools have chosen to pursue MBBS in Madras Medical College. The counselling for government school students, who will be benefiting from the 7.5% reservation announced by the state government, will be held till Friday. According to reports, the three top rankers in the merit list for government school students -- N Jeevithkumar, S Anbarasan and S Dhivyadharshini -- have chosen to study MBBS in the prestigious Madras Medical College in Chennai.

This institution is one of the oldest medical colleges in India, and is usually very much in demand by medical aspirants. N Jeevithkumar scored 664 in NEET and is the overall topper in the list of government school students who will be considered for admissions based on the 7.5% reservation. He is also the first rank holder in his community (MBC- Denotified). S Anbarasan scored 646, and is the overall second rank holder and a topper in his community (BC), while S Dhivyadharshini scored 620 marks in NEET and is the second rank holder in the BC community.

According to the seat matrix published by the government of Tamil Nadu, 16 seats in Madras Medical College across categories are up for grabs by the students of government schools. Stanley Medical College, Chennai also has 16 seats, while Kilpauk Medical College has 10 seats for students from government schools. Madurai Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College also have 16 seats each marked for government school students.

The counselling for government school students will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai till Friday. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited the premises earlier on Wednesday to check the arrangements made at the spot for the students and parents. He said that on day one of counselling, Wednesday, 267 students from government schools have been called for counselling.