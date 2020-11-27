Medical counselling in Tamil Nadu to resume from Nov 30: Full schedule released

The sessions that were being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai were paused in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that counselling for medical seats in the state will resume from November 30 and end on December 10. The sessions that were being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai were paused in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and will now take place for both medical and dental seats. According to the revised schedule, the counselling will take place in slots at 9 am, 11 am and 2 pm for all communities. On Monday, it will start for students whose ranks are between 362 to 751 and who have scored between 610 and 630 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

On Tuesday, students within the ranks of 752 and 1203 and scores between 592 and 609 will take part in the counselling process. For Wednesday, students ranked 1204 to 1701 and having scores between 575 and 591 will be seeking counselling.

The full list is available here -

The state received a total of 24,712 applications of which 23,707 were found eligible for the counselling process. Of these, 9,596 are from the current year and 14,111 are students who qualified before the academic year of 2019-2020

With the 7.5% Government Quota enforced, 400 government school students will have a medical seat in Tamil Nadu as against 6 in previous years.

According to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the reservation will help government school students get 405 seats - 313 MBBS and 92 BDS seats.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a bill envisaging 7.5% reservation in undergraduate medical courses to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his assent to the quota bill on October 30, a day after the government took the executive route in order to implement the reservation immediately.