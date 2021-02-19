‘Media cannot sensationalise’: Delhi HC on news reports on Disha Ravi

The High Court has directed the media to ensure that only verified content is broadcast and it does not hamper the probe in FIR against Disha.

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to three television news channels — News 18, India Today and Times Now — over their coverage of the arrest of Disha Ravi in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case and has asked the channels to abide by the programme code and not sensationalise the news. The court was hearing 22-year-old Disha Ravi’s plea seeking action against TV channels like News 18, India Today and Times Now so that they do not publish contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including those over WhatsApp. Many news channels had aired conversations purportedly between Disha and Greta Thunberg.

The High Court directed the media to ensure that only verified content is publicised and it does not hamper the probe in FIR against Disha.

“Media shall ensure that telecasts are from verified and authentic sources. Editorial teams to ensure that such broadcasts have verified content. Channel editors to ensure proper editorial control so that investigation is not hampered,” the Delhi High Court ordered, as per Bar and Bench.

Court: 2. Media shall ensure that telecasts are from verified and authectic sources. Editorial teams to ensure that such broadcast has verified content. Channel editors to ensure proper editorial control so that investigation is not hampered (2/n)#DishaRavi #ToolkitCase February 19, 2021

“Various judgements have laid down that there is a balance between the right to privacy, free speech and the right of the public to information,” the court said, adding, “the right to privacy, the sovereignty and integrity of the country and the freedom of speech need to be balanced.”

In her plea, Disha had also asked for directions from the High Court that no investigation material related to the FIR against her is leaked by the police or the state government. The court took on record Delhi police’s submission that there have not been any leaks from the police’s side and directed the police to strictly abide by its stand that it has not leaked nor intends to leak probe details. The court also asked the petitioner to ensure that no tweets or statements are made that malign Delhi police.

“Petitioner to ensure people connected to petitioners do not indulge in unnecessary or scandalising messages. This would ensure that the parties do not go on a maligning course during the investigation,” the court said.

The Delhi High Court noted that some sections of their coverage has been very sensational but declined to pass any interim order directing the removal of any news content or any tweets by the police.

Appearing for Disha, advocate Akhil Sibal submitted to the court that though the FIR filed in connection with the protest document does not mention any name, she was arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

“I deposed before the magistrate, no information was given to my lawyer about when I would be produced but the media was there in large numbers,” Disha’s lawyer submitted to the court. Disha had said in her plea that reports on television channels have “severely aggrieved her” and that the same amounts to a media trial.

Disha was booked for sedition, conspiracy and two other charges by the Delhi police for editing a “toolkit” or a Google document which had information about the farmers’ protests. The document came under the scanner after a dated version of it was tweeted by international climate activist Greta Thunberg — the document was taken down shortly after since older dates were mentioned, and a new document with updated dates was shared by Greta. It is important to note that toolkits are documents that contain basic information on campaigns including tweet suggestions, hashtags, whom to tag on social media, etc. They are routinely used in social media campaigns by various organisations, including political parties.

In connection with the same case, the Delhi police issued non-bailable warrants against Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk, following which both have been given protection from arrest after they filed pleas in the Bombay High Court.