‘No leakage from our side’: Delhi police on Disha Ravi’s chats reported in media

Disha had moved the Delhi HC seeking that no investigation material related to the FIR against her be leaked by the police or the state government.

news Disha Ravi arrest

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the Delhi police has not leaked the personal chats of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. The High Court directed SG Tushar Mehta to file an affidavit about the same on Friday while adding that the case will be taken up as item 1 on Friday.

The developments came as the Delhi High Court continued hearing the case moved by Disha Ravi’s lawyers on Thursday morning seeking appropriate action against three English television news channels - Times Now, News18 and India Today - so that they do not publish contents/extracts of her personal chats including those made on WhatsApp.

“This is a most unfortunate case where the media, in order to gain a few thousand TRPs, is trampling over the rights of the citizens,” advocate Amit Sibal appearing for Disha told in court as per Livelaw.

Sr. Adv. Amit Sibal for Ravi: This is a most unfortunate case where the media, in order to gain a few thousand TRPs, is trampling over the rights of the citizens. #DishaRavi #Toolkit February 18, 2021

As per the documents submitted on Thursday, Disha has said that reports in few TV channels have severely aggrieved her and the same amounts to media trial.

“They can say whatever, but the facts speak otherwise. She was arrested on 13th, and material was seized by police,” Amit Sibal added.

Alongside the affidavit, the High Court stated that the respondents or TV channels will be intimated by official emails and through the News Broadcasters Standards Authority, a body set up to adjudicate upon complaints about broadcasts.

“The respondents would be intimidated by official emails and through NBSA. We will take up the matter tomorrow as Item 1,” stated the court.

Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday from her home in north Bengaluru. She was produced in a Delhi court without a transit remand, her lawyers have said. The charges against her are of editing a toolkit or a Google document shared by Greta Thunberg, the international climate activist. Though toolkits are nothing but Google documents on sharing information related to protests, Disha was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition by the Delhi police.

The police stated in the FIR that the document contained campaign material of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation based in Canada. The FIR also mentioned that the banned organisation Sikh Justice Foundation disrupted the tractors parade by farmers on January 26 2021 in Delhi.

However, Disha Ravi’s name is not mentioned in the FIR and the edits she made in the toolkit or Google document are not specified. The police stated that the tractor parade in Delhi turned violent “as a result of the said instigation by elements behind this document and its toolkit.”