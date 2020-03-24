Mayiladuthurai to become Tamil Nadu's 38th district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu’s newest, 38th district will be formed in Mayiladuthurai. The announcement was made on the last day of the current Assembly session, that has been cut short amid the spread of novel coronavirus. The existing district of Nagapattinam will be bifurcated and Mayiladuthurai will become the headquarters of the new district.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister, speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a new medical college in Orathur in Nagapattinam district, had announced that the government was considering the bifurcation of Nagapattinam into two districts. CM Palaniswami was referring to the long-standing demand of the people of Mayiladuthurai sub-division. In the same event, he also said that the hospitals at Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi would be upgraded with more facilities. New districts are usually formed for administrative convenience.

Mayiladuthurai Municipality was established in 1865 and until independence, it was a part of Thanjavur district. When Nagapattinam district was formed in 1991 by bifurcating Thanjavur; Thiruvarur, Mayiladudurai and Mannargudi initially fell under Nagapattinam. Later, in 1997, Nagapattinam district was further bifurcated into Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.

Mayiladuthurai, located at a distance of 281 kilometres from Chennai, is home to several temples dating back to the medieval Chola era. Its main water source comes from the Kollidam River.

There are currently 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, of which five new districts were formed only last year. Villupuram was split to form Kallakuruchi and this was the first new district to be formed in January 2019. In July 2019 came Chengalpattu and Tenkasi districts, sliced from Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively. The trifurcation of Vellore rounded off the new districts spree by the government. Tirupathur and Ranipet were formed in August 2019.