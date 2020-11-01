'Maybe I can shake up things a bit' says RJ Suchi as she enters ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil

Suchi is the second wildcard entry into the house, the first one being anchor Archana.

Flix Entertainment

Following some ambiguous posts on her social media handle, unverified rumours started that singer and radio jockey Suchitra would be joining Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 as a wildcard entrant. This news has now been confirmed by Vijay TV, which put out a promo video showing Suchitra aka Suchi walking into the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

The promo shows Suchi speaking briefly to Kamal Haasan, the show’s host, before entering the house. Kamal says that her entry comes at an unexpected moment, to which she says that the competition looked more challenging this time compared to the previous seasons. “Maybe I can step in and shake things up a little bit,” the RJ says.

Suchi’s entry into the show has indeed surprised both participants and viewers. She is the second wildcard entry into the house, the first one being anchor Archana.

In 2017, the popular RJ became a “controversial” personality following the Suchi Leaks scandal, in which she allegedly released private videos and pictures of Kollywood celebrities on her social media handle. Suchi has said in the past that her account was hacked and that she was not the one behind Suchi Leaks.

Suchi recently revived her radio career, taking up her role as a morning show host on Radio Mirchi, the one that propelled her into fame in the first place. She then gained wide recognition as a singer and a voice-over artist.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 began last month with 16 contestants. Those in the house now include actors Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Aari Arjunan, Samyuktha Karthik, comedienne Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriella, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Archana, Anita Sampath, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty. Veteran actor Rekha was the first one to be evicted from the show this season and young singer Aajeedh follwed her the next week.