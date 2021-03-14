Maternity leave for a year to Rs.1500 a month, AIADMK manifesto focusses on women

In addition to this the party has announced free washing machines and solar stoves.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK on Sunday released its complete manifesto for the assembly elections and its attempt to woo women voters in the state was abundantly clear through its promises and announcements. From offering Rs.1500 to the woman in every household every month to increasing maternity leave, several of the schemes detailed in the manifesto were aimed at women voters.

The announcement regarding money being given to every household every month, was done as a part of its vision statement even ahead of the release of the manifesto. This alone, labelled the Kulavillakku scheme would cost the exchequer Rs.36,000 crore per year. In addition to this, the party has announced free washing machines and free solar stoves. Given that woman handle the majority of housework in India household, it is only fair to interpret this as an attempt to reduce the everyday strain of cooking and washing, faced by women. In addition to this, six free gas cylinders have also been promised to every house.

In addition to this, the AIADMK has announced a reduction of 50% in ticket fees for women on city buses. The have also promised maternity leave for women for one year and funds and assured an increase in maternity benefits from Rs.18,000 to Rs.21,000.

In view of women's security, they have proposed the Kavalan application as a solution and also promised extending Amma patrol team to districts other than Chennai. They have also promised an increase in the allocation for the girl child protection scheme, from Rs.50,000 to Rs.70,000.

To help women become financially independent they have assured help for self-help groups to secure loans and a digital market for them to sell their products.

The AIADMK in past elections, has been able to secure support from women voters, largely due to the presence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who had immense clout amongst this demographic.