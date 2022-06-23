Massive traffic jam in Chennai leads to delay in AIADMK General Council meet

Edappadi K Palaniswami started from his Greenways Road residence at 8 am and reached the hall where the meeting was scheduled only by 11.30 am.

The General Council meeting of the AIADMK, which was to commence at 10 am at the Srivari Kalyana Mandapam at Vanagaram, on Thursday, June 23, was delayed due to heavy traffic jams as a result of hundreds of party supporters and members crowding the streets at Vanarangam. Even at 11.30 am, the meeting has not commenced yet. Earlier this morning, traffic came to a complete standstill for nearly five kilometres surrounding the Srivari Kalyana Mandapam at Vanagaram and vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

Apart from both party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami being stuck in the jam, ambulances, school children and office-goers were also halted for hours. EPS started from his Greenways Road residence at 8 am and reached the hall where the meeting was scheduled only by 11.30 am.

The AIADMK General Council meeting is happening in the midst of a controversy over the Palaniswami faction trying to take over the party by amending the by-law and opting for a single leadership for the party. The agenda was set to be discussed at the General Council meeting, however, an order following a midnight hearing over the issue by the High Court states that only the 23 resolutions that have already been prepared by the party can be discussed and adopted during the General Council meeting.

A single bench of the Madras High Court represented by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy had, on Wednesday night, refused to interfere in the AIADMK General Council meeting following which a GC member, Shanmugham, had filed an urgent petition before the Madras High Court.

