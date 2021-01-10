Masks, physical distancing forgotten as fans crowd to buy Vijay’s ‘Master’ tickets

Theatres including Rohini in Koyambedu and Ganga theatre in Kolathur saw youths lining up and waiting the entire day to buy tickets.

news Coronavirus

Large crowds with little to no physical distancing were seen gathering at multiple theatres in Chennai and other districts on Sunday to buy tickets for actor Vijay's film 'Master' which is set to release in theatres on January 13. Fans, mostly young men who were lined up all day, observed no mask compliance despite multiple advisories issued by the state government.

Theatres including Rohini in Koyambedu and Ganga theatre in Kolathur saw youths lining up and waiting the entire day to buy tickets. Some even told the media present there that their masks were lost in the crowds. Several claimed to have been waiting from 1 am to get tickets for the film.

Speaking to TNM, the owner of Rohini Theatres, Nikilesh Surya said that, "As soon as the crowds became a little big, we informed the police. We couldn't handle them with the limited staff. We also closed bookings at the counter and have now completely moved bookings online. We only gave out tickets to those already waiting."

Crowds outside Rohini theatre for #mastertickets . Theatre owner had to call the police as they had limited staff to handle the lines with no physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/OXTVdzUnID January 10, 2021

Visuals have also emerged from Ram Cinemas in Tirunelveli district of uncontrolled crowds gathering near the ticket stalls. Men can be seen pressed against each other, with no masks in sight as they reach out for tickets for the Pongal release.

Given the ensuing pandemic, the film has been in the eye of a controversy for the last one week. Several public health experts and doctors had come down heavily on the state government for allowing 100% occupancy last week for the film after actor Vijay met the Chief Minister.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed that the move diluted their orders and the Madras High court too had questioned the state government over the move. Following criticism, the government had rolled back the decision.

Health experts, however, continue to maintain that going to a theatre to watch films, even at 50% capacity puts the viewer at risk of contracting COVID-19 as the air in these closed spaces are constantly recycled with very little fresh air and sunlight being allowed in.