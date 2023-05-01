Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi, Vadivelu and Fahadh first look out

The first look poster shows Udhayanidhi in a dark suit, flanked by Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

Flix Kollywood

On May Day morning, director Mari Selvaraj released the first look poster of his much anticipated film, Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead. Apart from Vadivelu, whose appearance in the film was already announced, Fahadh Faasil is also part of the cast, according to the new announcement. The film is set to release in June.

The film is produced by Red Giant Movies, which is also headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. Maamannan, according to a previous announcement by Udhayanidhi, is to be the actor-politician’s final appearance on screen. He was last seen in Kannai Nambathey earlier this year. Keerthy Suresh is also starring in Maamannan. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.

The first look poster shows Udhayanidhi in a dark suit, flanked by Vadivelu and Fahadh. Vadivelu, often referred to as Vaigai Puyal, made his comeback to the silver screen in September last year in Naai Sekar Returns. The title was a call back to Vadivelu’s character in Thalai Nagaram (2006), in which he plays a over-the-top rowdy called Naai Sekar.

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj’s last movie, Karnan, released in 2021 and featured Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, and Yogi Babu, among others. The movie was produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the label of his production house V Creations. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for this film. The movie revolved around the caste politics surrounding the fictional village of Podiyankulam and its residents.