Manusmriti row: VCK leader Thirumavalavan booked for comment

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by BJP legal cell state secretary Ashwathaman.

The Chennai city police have registered a case against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for promoting enmity against different religious groups over his comment on Manusmriti on Friday. The police have registered a case based on an online complaint by BJP legal cell state secretary Ashwathaman on Friday.

The controversy between the BJP and VCK started after a video clip from September went viral on social media. During a webinar organised on Periyar and Indian politics, VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan said, "What do Sanatana Dharma say about the women? The Hindu dharma and Manu dharma says that god created women as prostitutes."

As the video went viral, the BJP members condemned the statement of the VCK leader and said that Thirumavalavan has insulted women by mentioning them as prostitutes. However, the VCK leader said that he was not denigrating women but emancipating them and only mentioned the remarks of great leaders. The video was removed from YouTube following the controversy.

However, the state secretary of BJP legal cell Ashwathaman gave a complaint to the police. He told the police to take action against MP Thirumavalavan and the YouTube channel under charges of creating enmity between two groups, for promoting false information.

On Friday, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar condemned the statement of the VCK leader during a press conference held at BJP headquarters Kamalalayam. She demanded an apology from MP Thirumavalavan for passing remarks that objectified women.

She also told Congress and DMK to condemn the leader’s statement calling “women as prostitutes”.

Countering this, the VCK leader in a video said, “We know that women have faced harassment and abuse. Our ancestors have identified and said that Manu dharma was the reason for women oppression. Ambedkar and Periyar have burnt down Manusmriti. The leaders have brought to light the patriarchy and oppression upheld by the book.”

Thirumavalavan said that he spoke on the basis of comments made by the great leader. “A group has used this for political mileage and has been spreading false information against me. They are making it appear like I spoke against women but it’s false, I spoke for the emancipation of women,” he said.

He also requested the people of Tamil Nadu to unite against Manu Dharma during protests across the state.