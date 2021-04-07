Mansur murder: P Jayarajan distances himself from son’s insensitive post

Mansur, a 22-year-old Youth League worker, was murdered in a post-poll clash between CPI(M) and IUML workers on Tuesday.

After the death of a 22-year-old Youth League worker in Kerala, who had been injured in a post-poll clash in Koothuparamba, Kannur, senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan’s son Jain Raj reportedly made an insensitive post on Facebook. Screenshots of his post shared on social media on Wednesday showed his comment as: “It has become a habit to ask for it (irannu vangunnathu sheelamayipoi),” apparently referring to the murder. After the post stirred controversy, P Jayarajan distanced himself from his son's comment.

Mansur, the Youth League worker who died , had gotten injured in a clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), after the state Assembly election got over on Tuesday. Jain Raj's nasty comment appeared to refer to the murder of the 22-year-old who passed away early Wednesday at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Jayarajan put out a post saying that he does not agree with the son’s opinion if it was made about the Panoor clash (in Koothuparamba). “I saw a news on channels about a post that is supposed to be my son’s. I don’t know based on what context he has written this post. But I do not agree with his opinion if it was made about the Panoor clash. Party workers should be involved in creating peace in that place where an unfortunate death took place,” Jayarajan wrote.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the IUML, a key ally of the Congress in the United Democratic Front (UDF). Mansur was accompanying his brother Muhsin, who was a UDF polling agent at booth number 150 for Tuesday's election. Muhsin and Mansur were going home after the former’s duty at the polling station was over, when they were attacked by a gang that was wielding knives. Both the brothers were injured in the attack. Mansur was rushed to a private hospital but he died in the morning.

The police arrested a neighbour of Muhsin and Mansur in connection with the murder. Twenty others are also accused in the case and a search has begun for them.

The Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between the LDF candidate KP Mohanan and the IUML candidate of the UDF, Pottankandy Abdullah.