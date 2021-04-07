22-year-old Youth League worker in Kerala hacked to death in post-poll clash

The clash broke out between CPI(M) and IUML in Koothuparamba constituency over allegations of bogus voting.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The clash broke out in the Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said. The Youth league is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mansur's brother, a UDF polling agent at booth 150, was also injured in the clash, police said. According to media reports, Muhsin was returning home from the polling station in the evening, when a group of people ambushed him, hacking at him with knives. Mansur too was attacked during this clash. He was later rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode but had succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the police have arrested a neighbour of the brothers. A search operation too has been launched to hunt down 20 accused who were allegedly part of the clash. Meanwhile Mansurâ€™s body will be handed over to his family following a post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K PMohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

Post-poll clashes have broken out elsewhere too in the state. According to reports, two Congress workers were hacked during clashes in Eruvai and Puthupally. Violence was also reported in Kayamkulam and Haripad after polling ended at 7 pm on April 6.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the CPI(M) of unleashing widespread violence for fear of defeat.

Clashes also occurred between the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kasargod district. Yuva Morcha Vice President of Kasargod Sreejith suffered injuries in a clash which broke out on Tuesday. Sreejith was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, CPI(M) activist Omana too suffered injuries and has been admitted to the Kannur Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.