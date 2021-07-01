Manobala reminds fans of SPB-Ilaiyaraaja's friendship with old photo

Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and maestro Ilaiyaraaja teamed up to produce some of the finest musical hits of the Tamil film industry.

Flix Kollywood

In the past, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja have teamed up to enthrall fans with several hit numbers. Be it melancholic melodies such as ‘En Kadhale’ or festive folk numbers like ‘Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu’, the singer-composer duo’s contribution to the Tamil film industry has been profound. Recently, actor Manobala reminded fans of the good old days by sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of a film. In it, Ilaiyaraaja and SPB are seen working together. The star-studded image also features singer Janaki, actor Manobala and actor-director Mannivannan among others. In the comment section, many fans reminisced about the duo’s hit songs and celebrated their contribution.

SPB and Ilaiyaraaja’s rapport and camaraderie are well-known to fans. They were not only regular collaborators, but also longtime friends. Summing up their decades of association with the music maestro, SPB said in an event, “I was born for him and he was born for me.”

At the time of SPB’s demise, Ilaiyaraaja spoke about their friendship in a heartfelt tribute to the ace singer. It was an emotional moment for fans to watch a tearful Ilaiyaraaja saying: “Balu, I said get up and come back soon. I said I am waiting to meet you. You didn't listen to me. You left. Where did you go? Have you gone to sing for the angels? World here has turned into nothing. I don't know anything in this world. I can't speak, I have no words. I don't even know what to say.”

Although Ilaiyaraaja couldn’t attend SPB’s funeral in view of the pandemic, the composer lit a lamp in memory of his old friend. A photo of the same was posted by Ilaiyaraaja’s team on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Manobala, who is an actor, producer and director, started his career in the early 1980s and is well-known for several notable appearances and especially for his comedic roles.

